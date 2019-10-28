A Greenville man has been arrested on a charge of capital murder in connection with a shooting that left two dead and 12 others injured Saturday night at a homecoming party in Greenville.
Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, was arrested on a capital murder charge of multiple persons and is being held at the Hunt County jail, Sheriff Randy Meeks told a press conference Monday afternoon. The suspect is being held under $1 million bond.
Two men were killed and 12 other people were injured when someone entered the party just before midnight at The Party Venue, located about 20 miles away from Texas A&M University-Commerce and about an hour northeast of Dallas.
