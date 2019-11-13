Gregg County Sheriff's investigators have identified the suspect in a weekend shooting near Lake Cherokee as Hubert Earl Kindle, 34, of Easton, and are seeking information about his whereabouts.
The Sunday evening shooting left one person with undisclosed injuries.
Investigators also are seeking help identifying two females who were with Kindle at the time of the shooting. Sheriff's Lt. Josh Tubb said Wednesday evening that both are persons of interest in the case.
According to information from the sheriff's office, Kindle is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 205 pounds. He'll face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Deputies were called to Barracuda’s convenience store on Texas 149 across from Lake Cherokee at 5:44 p.m. Sunday after a shooting had been reported. The suspect had fled the scene before authorities arrived.
One victim was taken to a Longview hospital within unknown injuries, Tubb said Sunday.
Anyone with information about Kindle or the two females is asked to call the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 236-8400. To remain anonymous, call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903)236-STOP.