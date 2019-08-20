A power outage Sunday that affected 85,000 East Texas customers of AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. was caused by an overload on part of the power grid after vegetation came into contact with two major power lines, the utility said Tuesday evening.
It didn't specify where on its system the issue occurred.
“We’re continuing to investigate the sequence of events to better understand what happened,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and CEO. “We are inspecting power lines and clearing additional trees and other vegetation in problem areas along transmission rights-of-way, where excessive rain this spring and summer has resulted in high vegetation growth.”
SWEPCO said initial reports from its investigation showed the first high-voltage power line came into contact with vegetation that had grown into it, causing a fault on the system about 4 p.m. Sunday. Heat and high customer load caused a second high-voltage power line to sag into vegetation growing below it, resulting in a second fault about 4:15 p.m.
SWEPCO began an emergency procedure of controlled outages to avoid further overloading the system. The total outages peaked at about 85,000 customers about 7 p.m.
SWEPCO said it had restored power to most of its customers by 11 p.m. Sunday. Work continued overnight to complete restoration of service to the remaining 500 customers, with only a handful still without power by midday Monday.
The customers affected by the outage were primarily in Longview, Marshall and the surrounding areas of Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Rusk and Upshur counties.
It also was blamed for plant shutdowns at Eastman Chemical Co. south of Longview.