The storms which struck East Texas early Friday morning could have long-lasting effects for the people of Longview and surrounding areas.
According to a SWEPCO update from Friday night, residents in the Longview service territory who are without power, could remain that way until late Friday, June 23.
The power company says that it has activated an "all-in response" to restore all affected customers in East Texas and northwest Louisiana. As of Friday night, nearly a quarter-million customers remained without power.
SWEPCO says that "due to excessive damage to our electrical facilities, SWEPCO customers should prepare for prolonged power outages and in some cases additional outages as we repair damage to our system. We will know more once damage assessment is completed."
SWEPCO offered the following restoration estimates, saying that service could be restored sooner.
- Natchitoches service territory in Louisiana – 10 p.m., Tuesday, June 20
- Texarkana service territory in Texas – 10 p.m., Wednesday, June 21
- Longview service territory in Texas – 10 p.m., Friday, June 23
- Shreveport service territory and surrounding communities in Louisiana – 10 p.m., Saturday, June 24