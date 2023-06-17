SATURDAY NIGHT UPDATE (9 p.m.)
More than 168,000 SWEPCO customers, including nearly 32,000 in Gregg County alone, remain without power as we close in on 40 hours since storms ravaged East Texas.
SWEPCO said Saturday that the storms "left catastrophic damage in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana including significant impacts to transmission lines, the backbone of SWEPCO’s energy delivery network."
The power company previously reported that, at its peak, nearly a quarter-million SWEPCO customers lost power after the hurricane-force winds caused significant damage to the power delivery system across its service area. As of 1:30 p.m., Saturday, approximately 53,000 customers have had power restored.
According to SWEPCO, Friday’s storms caused major damage to SWEPCO’s transmission system with nearly 60 transmission and distribution stations affected and nearly 50 transmission lines forced out of service due to tree and structure damage caused by the extreme weather. SWEPCO’s utility poles and distribution wires serving individual homes and businesses also experienced extensive damage.
SWEPCO's updated restoration estimates are below:
Natchitoches District in Louisiana – 10 p.m., Tuesday, June 20
Texarkana District in Texas – 10 p.m., Wednesday, June 21
Longview District in Texas – 10 p.m., Friday, June 23
Shreveport District in Louisiana – 10 p.m., Saturday, June 24
SWEPCO outages (9 p.m.)
|County
|Outages
|Customers
|Affected
|Camp
|269
|3,102
|8%
|Cass
|937
|7,691
|12%
|Franklin
|4,153
|4,401
|94%
|Gregg
|31,894
|59,265
|53%
|Harrison
|15,422
|20,674
|74%
|Hopkins
|383
|386
|99%
|Marion
|1,534
|2,179
|70%
|Morris
|120
|3,742
|3%
|Panola
|927
|5,669
|16%
|Rusk
|1,730
|12,896
|13%
|Shelby
|513
|3,916
|13%
|Smith
|889
|1,002
|88%
|Titus
|2,188
|7,810
|28%
|Upshur
|4,203
|6,522
|64%
|Van Zandt
|57
|2,313
|2%
|Wood
|2,533
|7,037
|35%
SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE (11 a.m.)
Large swaths of Gregg County remain without power more than 24 hours after severe storms tore a path through East Texas early Friday morning.
According to a SWEPCO update at 11 a.m., more than 34,000 of the power company's 59,000 county customers (57%) were without power. In total, more than 200,000 SWEPCO customers remained without power Saturday, out of nearly 550,000 total customers (37%).
SWEPCO outages (11 a.m. Saturday)
|County
|Outages
|Customers
|Affected
|Bowie
|Fewer than 5
|32,478
|<1%
|Camp
|897
|3,102
|28%
|Cass
|852
|7,691
|11%
|Franklin
|4,248
|4,401
|96%
|Gregg
|34,207
|59,265
|57%
|Harrison
|17,481
|20,674
|84%
|Hopkins
|383
|386
|99%
|Marion
|1,534
|2,179
|70%
|Morris
|557
|3,742
|14%
|Panola
|1,878
|5,669
|33%
|Rains
|8
|69
|11%
|Rusk
|1,334
|12,896
|10%
|Shelby
|2,527
|3,916
|64%
|Smith
|882
|1,002
|88%
|Titus
|2,455
|7,810
|31%
|Upshur
|4,369
|6,522
|66%
|Van Zandt
|414
|2,313
|17%
|Wood
|3,183
|7,037
|45%
ORIGINAL STORY
The storms which struck East Texas early Friday morning could have long-lasting effects for the people of Longview and surrounding areas.
According to a SWEPCO update from Friday night, residents in the Longview service territory who are without power, could remain that way until late Friday, June 23.
The power company says that it has activated an "all-in response" to restore all affected customers in East Texas and northwest Louisiana. As of Friday night, nearly a quarter-million customers remained without power.
SWEPCO says that "due to excessive damage to our electrical facilities, SWEPCO customers should prepare for prolonged power outages and in some cases additional outages as we repair damage to our system. We will know more once damage assessment is completed."
SWEPCO offered the following restoration estimates, saying that service could be restored sooner.
- Natchitoches service territory in Louisiana – 10 p.m., Tuesday, June 20
- Texarkana service territory in Texas – 10 p.m., Wednesday, June 21
- Longview service territory in Texas – 10 p.m., Friday, June 23
- Shreveport service territory and surrounding communities in Louisiana – 10 p.m., Saturday, June 24