KARNACK — Caddo Lake had about 5,000 new residents swimming in its waters Wednesday after the Natchitoches National Fish Hatchery released more paddlefish into the lake from the main boat dock at Caddo Lake State Park in Karnack.
It marked the first paddlefish release since 2020 when fish were last restocked into the waters, according to information from the Caddo Lake Institute.
In 2004, the institute said, it began bringing together scientists and stakeholders to develop a “scientifically defensible regime of water releases that would mimic Mother Nature.”
The reintroduction of paddlefish began on a small-scale, experimental basis. However, as evidence showed the paddlefish stayed in the system and survived, full restocking programs began. The paddlefish were restocked in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Caddo Lake Institute officials have previously said the paddlefish are primitive fish that filter feed on plankton and are called paddlefish because of the long rostrum or bill that looks like a long flat paddle nose, one-third of its body length. They do not have scales or bones.
According to the institute, the return of more natural flows of water is a landscape level restoration that helps many species of plants and animals, and water quality for people.