AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wants the impeachment articles brought against him dismissed before the trial against him starts in September.
In one of two new motions filed with the Texas Senate on Monday, Paxton’s lawyers wrote that the bulk of the alleged corrupt acts occurred before his most recent election and are therefore off limits. They leaned on a concept they refer to as “prior-term doctrine” to argue that state law bars the removal of an official for conduct that occurred before his most recent election.
“With only a single exception, the Articles allege nothing that Texas voters have not heard from the Attorney General’s political opponents for years,” they wrote, accusing the GOP-dominated Texas House of seeking to oust Paxton because they were “unable to defeat” him “at the polls.”
In the second motion, Paxton’s team argued that any evidence dating before this year should be excluded.
Sitting as the jury, the senators will vote on whether to approve the motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment. They will also vote on whether to remove Paxton from office based on the evidence presented at the trial. Sen. Angela Paxton, the attorney general’s wife, will not be allowed to vote on his removal.
The attorney general, a Republican, was re-elected to a third term in November.
In late May, the House voted overwhelmingly to impeach him based on allegations that he abused his office to help a campaign donor in exchange for help remodeling his home and a job for a woman with whom Paxton allegedly had an affair.
Paxton also is accused of wrongly firing agency employees who first raised corruption allegations against him and for obstruction of justice related to unrelated securities fraud indictments pending against him since 2015. He has denied any wrongdoing and characterized the impeachment as an illegal act perpetrated by opponents within his own party.
Texas law states that an official cannot be removed from office “for an act the officer may have committed before the officer’s election to office.” The law does not clarify whether it is referring to the most recent election or the person’s first election to that particular office.
The lawyers cited legal precedent, however, they say backs their interpretation of the law.
“Consistent with Texas law, Texas Supreme Court decisions, and this Court’s precedents, the prior-term doctrine squarely applies to this proceeding,” they wrote. “Indeed, the factual underpinnings for the Articles have been reported on for years and even served as the focal point of his opponents’ media campaigns during his most recent primary and general elections.
“Texas voters elected Attorney General Paxton despite those public allegations — so they have the last word.”
Just one article of impeachment — dealing with Paxton’s request that lawmakers fund a $3.3 million whistleblower settlement with the employees who first raised the corruption complaints — relates to conduct that occurred this year, they added. That article must also be dismissed “for separate reasons to be addressed elsewhere,” the lawyers wrote.
In their motion to exclude evidence, Paxton’s lawyers argued that House managers who will present the case against Paxton have turned over 50 boxes of documents they say belies the lack of proof underpinning their allegations. They once again rely on the prior-term doctrine.
“The evidence provided by the House Managers is flimsy at best and insulting at worst,” the team wrote. “But ultimately the House’s weak evidence is of no matter.
“As set forth in General Paxton’s corresponding Motion to Dismiss filed along with this Motion, an impeachment proceeding simply cannot be based on evidence of alleged conduct that was publicly known and that occurred before the officials election.”
The House managers did not respond to a request for comment on the motions. Patrick has placed a gag order on all parties to the impeachment process.
Paxton’s legal team has filed several additional motions on which Patrick has not yet made a decision, including ones to remove several Democrat senators from the jury and to force the House managers to hand over more information on the case they’re building.