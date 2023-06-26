The beauty of Texas has come alive, once again, through the photography on display for Texas Bank and Trust’s 41st Annual Photography Contest and Exhibition.
A total of 43 of the 209 photo entries were honored Sunday at the annual awards reception. The special reception marked the kickoff of the one-week photo exhibit at the Main Bank in Longview.
Representing 37 communities, 75 photographers submitted images depicting life in Texas. Cash prizes were awarded to winning photographs in four categories — Fine Art, Human Interest, Landscape/Nature, and Spirit of Texas — in addition to the Chairman’s Award, the Vice Chairman’s Birthday Card Award, the President’s Award, the Christmas Card Award, the OMNIClub Birthday Card Award, and Best of Show. Winning photographs will appear in the Texas Bank and Trust 2024 Collector’s Calendar.
The Juror for this year’s competition was Mike Elswick, an award winning journalist and freelance photographer, who has spent the bulk of his professional career in East Texas. He served in a variety of roles between 1983 and 2013 with Cox East Texas and M. Roberts Media, including his current position with the Panola Watchman.
All photographs will remain on display in the Main Bank Lobby, 300 E. Whaley in downtown Longview, through Friday, during regular banking hours. Ballots for the People’s Choice Award will be available during the one-week exhibition period and the winner will be announced the following week.
OVERALL WINNERS
Best of Show: Dale McGraw
Chairman's Award: Stephen Lane
Vice Chairman's Birthday Card Award: James Eddy Jr.
President's Award: Steve Carden
Christmas Card Award: Maya Ranido
OMNIClub Birthday Card Award: Kathleen Alvizo
CATEGORY WINNERS
Fine Art
First place: Spring Rose; Second place: Nikki Loftin; Third place: Kristi Thomas; Honorable mention: Maya Ranido, Ken Kirkland, Kathleen Alvizo.
Human Interest
First place: Nancy Pasel; Second place: Faith Caughron; Third place: Gerald Kern Jr.; Honorable mention: Amanda Smith, Melissa Moga, Cliff Hollenbeck, Rhonda Cook.
Landscape / Nature
First place: Mary Hulshouser; Second place: Kristi Thomas; Third place: Rhonda Cook; Honorable mention: Jane Thompson, Bill Stipp, Tom Rice, Nancy Miller, Phyllis Leath, Stephen Lane, Ken Kirkland, David Hayes, Wayne Grubbs, Garry Christian.
Spirit of Texas
First place: Cliff Hollenbeck; Second place: Faith Caughron; Third place: Haley Farr; Honorable mention: Stephen Lane, Mary Hushouser, Art Clendenin, Allysha Carroll, Sarah Carrington.