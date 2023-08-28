EL PASO — A Texas National Guard soldier on duty in El Paso shot across the Rio Grande and wounded a man on the Mexican side of the river on Saturday evening, according to a senior Mexican official.
The wounded man was from the southern state of Veracruz and was standing on the river banks of Ciudad Juárez, according to Roberto Velasco, Mexico’s top diplomat and chief of the North America bureau at the Mexican Foreign Ministry.
The man was near the Bridge of the Americas, the second busiest international bridge along the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico border that connects El Paso to Ciudad Juárez.
Velasco said the government has requested a full investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety about the shooting into Mexico. He said the government is also trying to determine why the man was there on the banks of the Rio Grande.
The man was hospitalized with a wound in his right leg and has since been released, according to the state government of Chihuahua.
Under investigation
“On the night of 26 August, a National Guard Service member assigned to Operation Lone Star discharged a weapon in a border-related incident,” according to a statement by the Texas Military Department, which oversees the Texas National Guard. “The incident is under investigation. More information will be made available as the investigation progresses.”
Gov. Greg Abbott’s $10 billion Operation Lone Star is a security mobilization effort reinforced by Texas National Guard members, Department of Public Safety officers, concertina wire and other impediments, including buoys along the river in Eagle Pass.
El Diario, a Spanish newspaper in Juárez, first reported the shooting.
Renae Eza, a spokeswoman for Abbott, declined to comment and referred The Dallas Morning News to the Texas Military Department.
A spokesperson for DPS, which has had troopers deployed to the southern border as part of Abbott’s border operation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The El Paso Sector of Customs and Border Protection also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We are deeply appalled by the actions of the Texas National Guard, which under Gov. Abbott’s leadership has continued to usurp federal authority and unleash unnecessary chaos at our southern border,” said Fernando Garcia, executive director at the Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR).
“The use of disproportionate lethal force is the result of the disastrous Operation Lone Star,” he said.
Garcia said incidents like the one on Saturday are not that rare anymore. He pointed to an incident in McAllen in January, when a “Texas National Guard soldier wounded a migrant. This latest incident demonstrates the violent, inhumane, dangerous and disproportionate actions migrants, refugees and border residents are experiencing from Texas National Guard soldiers and state troopers.”
Last March, a video showed a state trooper pursuing a red Dodge Charger across the Bridge of the Americas from El Paso to Ciudad Juárez into the customs area of the Mexican port of entry, where the trooper drew his gun at the driver.
Mexican troops at the scene urged the trooper to get back in the car and return to the U.S. side, lowering political tensions for the moment.
Tensions between the U.S., Texas and Mexico have been high in recent months over Abbott’s policies at the border. Texas is the subject of a federal lawsuit as a result of buoys that were placed along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass last month. The Justice Department has accused Texas of violating a 19th-century law that forbids construction along a navigable waterway and is asking for the state to remove the buoys.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has also condemned Abbott’s border operations, calling them “inhumane,” and previously said he would not meet with Abbott in the future.