Thank you.
In our hurried world, we often forget these two little words. Our intent is to say it, but we often never do. We don’t want to let any more time pass before we express our gratitude for continuing to support the Longview News-Journal.
Thank you for subscribing, thank you for buying copies from our newsstands, thank you for advertising with us, thank you for visiting our website. All of this allows our talented and dedicated reporters to cover stories that matter. It is our mission to produce valuable journalistic content that engages readers and improves the community we serve. We cannot do it without you.
It has been encouraging how many subscribers have reached out to speak with our customer service team about how to activate their access to the e-edition. It is good to know that so many of you are adjusting to the new print and digital distribution schedule.
Our journalists love the congratulatory notes you have sent when they do well in the Texas Press Association awards. The ‘nice to see you here’ comment our reporters and photographers receive when they are covering a meeting or event is welcomed, and yes, we are happy to see you too.
Thank you for allowing us to be your eyes and ears when you are unable to be present at local meetings, community events or local sporting events. Our team is dedicated to recording these moments in a timely accurate manner, so that you can be informed factually. Our journalists are most often the first recorders of local history as it unfolds.
As our teams sit down to plan out future editions, web only content or our next magazine, you, our reader, are at the forefront of the decision-making process. We appreciate the trust you place in us, and we want to continue to deliver with unwavering integrity.
We understand that today the dollar feels like it stretches less, and you have more and more people fighting for your hard-earned money. We plan on continuing to earn your financial support as you and your community deserve the best local newspaper.
If you are not a current subscriber, please consider becoming one. You may visit our digital replica edition at news-journal.com/eedition and enjoy free access for a limited time. We think you will quickly see there is no better way to stay well informed.
Without you, we would not be able to continue to do this important work.
Sincerely, thank you.