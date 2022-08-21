The say everything is bigger in Texas. And that includes football ... especially in #bEASTTexas. And we like to think you can say the same thing about our preseason football magazine.
To view an e-edition of The Zone, click here.
Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 10:23 am
The say everything is bigger in Texas. And that includes football ... especially in #bEASTTexas. And we like to think you can say the same thing about our preseason football magazine.
To view an e-edition of The Zone, click here.