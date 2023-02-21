AUSTIN — Elections have remained a hot button issue among Democrats and Republicans amid continued concerns about election security stoked by a rise in misinformation and disinformation that arose with the election of former President Donald Trump in 2016.
Election security became a flashpoint during the 2021 Texas legislative session. Democrats forced a shutdown of business in the House over the issue when dozens of representatives fled the state. They ultimately returned, allowing passage of an omnibus election bill, Senate Bill 1, during a special session.
Fights over election law have yet to catch fire in this year’s session, but both parties have filed numerous bills that will drive the debate over the next several months. Here are some:
Making voter fraud crimes a felony
As part of the omnibus voter bill passed in 2021, the penalty for certain voter fraud crimes was reduced to a Class A misdemeanor. The change was quietly approved by Republicans and became an issue only after it was publicized following the bill’s signing.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made restoring that penalty to a second-degree felony the Senate’s top priority after approving a state budget. The change would increase the maximum penalty from one year in jail to up to 20 years in prison.
Before that, Republicans were already clamoring to increase the penalty. Several, including North Texas Reps. Jeff Leach, R-Allen, and Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, have filed bills that would increase the penalty.
Gov. Greg Abbott has said he would support increasing the penalty to a felony.
“By increasing penalties for illegal voting, we will send an even clearer message that voter fraud will not be tolerated in Texas,” Abbott said in 2021.
At the time, Abbott called for the Legislature to undo the reduction, but was rebuffed by lawmakers unwilling to relitigate a portion of the highly contentious omnibus election bill .
Bills: SB 166, HB 39, HB 52, HB 222, HB 397, HB 1735
Online voter registration
Texas is one of only 12 states without online voter registration. Several Democrats want to change that.
Texas already offers an online system for voters to change their registration. That is managed through the Department of Public Safety and usually occurs when people renew or replace a state driver’s license or ID.
Seven bills have been filed that would create an online voter registration system headed by the Texas secretary of state’s office.
Dallas Democratic Sen. Nathan Johnson has filed one of the bills that would create online voter registration, Senate Bill 92. Johnson said online voter registration is more secure than the current system, in which an eligible Texan typically mails their application to become a new voter to a county elections office.
“There’s no hint of fraud anywhere presently,” Johnson said of the current online system. “We’re just not doing it for people who are doing it as an initial registration.”
Bills: SB 92, SB 126, HB 943, HB 1145, HB 1295, HB 1451 and HB 1484
Election marshals
Though not the first time they’ve been filed, bills to create a police force with a sole focus on elections appear to have more momentum this session after continued issues during recent elections in some counties.
Harris County has been the epicenter of the controversy, and Houston-area lawmakers are leading the charge for this proposal. Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, and Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, filed bills in each of their respective chambers that would create a chief election marshal and rapid response courts for election complaints.
“Citizens should have absolute confidence in their elections,” Bettencourt said in a news release. “They should be able to show up to a polling location and cast their ballot without being undermined by incompetent government because that’s what democracy’s all about. But that’s what’s being denied here.”
Bills: SB 220, HB 1877
Closed primaries
In Texas, registered voters are allowed to participate in either party’s primary.
Royse City Republican Rep. Bryan Slaton has filed legislation to prohibit voters from floating from one primary to another, a practice many in the state Republican Party condemned because Texans who typically vote for Democratic candidates in November elections might influence which candidates the GOP puts on the ballot by voting in the Republican primary.
Slaton told the The Dallas Morning News that closing primaries could be insurance against Democrats running as Republicans and vice versa.
“It gives comfort to whichever party that this person running to represent us at this position actually believes and agrees with us and is not conveniently running in the primary,” he said.
Bill: HB 239