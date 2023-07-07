UPSHUR COUNTY — In small-town East Texas, broken hearts are mourning over the loss of a longtime friend, community member, and retired firefighter Jared Maddox.
The community was rocked by a fireworks explosion on Fourth of July at Firehouse 9 Farms in Gilmer that resulted in a fire which killed Maddox, 58, who owned the venue. The incident also injured four people.
“I have known and served in the East Texas fire service with Jared at both the Gilmer and Longview Fire Departments for just shy of 40 years," Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said in a statement. "He was most certainly a good man who loved his family and served the public well throughout his life and career. His loss will be felt by many across the Northeast Texas community. I’m grateful for the time I had to work alongside him, and I am a better man for having known him.”
Maddox served the Longview Fire Department for 28 years, from 1988 to 2016, where he worked as a driver and engineer until he retired, according to LFD.
"He was a good friend and comrade to all who knew him and would do anything he could to help out his brothers and sisters in the department," Longview Fire said in the statement. "His untimely loss will be grieved by many for some time to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Trish and the entire Maddox family as they attempt to cope with the loss and devastation of such an impactful event."
The department said its prayers are also with the others who were injured in the fireworks explosion as they recover.
Upon his retirement, Maddox became owner of Firehouse 9 Farms, a venue that sat on 180 acres of Instagram-worthy views, with a large enclosed building that could accommodate up to 300 guests.
“He was a genuine, kind-hearted, funny guy,” said Danielle Conway, who worked with Maddox during the planning of her wedding. “We went out to look at the venue and instantly hit it off… I have never met someone so helpful as he was.”
According to Conway, a lot of wedding venues tend to charge for every little detail.
“Not Jared,” she said. “He was allowing us to use everything he had. From the antique tubs, to his tractors and four-wheelers, to even a camper if we wanted to stay out there.”
If he wasn’t lending various items for his clients, Maddox was right there to party the night away.
“He went from being a venue owner to feeling like an uncle who took you under his wing,” Conway said. “He partied with us all night, even bringing out his stash of moonshine. I’ll never forget him saying, 'Danielle, it’s 5 a.m.!' And laughing hysterically because we all lost track of time.”
Their friendship blossomed so much over the eight years since the wedding that Maddox would invite the family to events, from crawfish boils to skeet shoots.
“I’ve met a lot of people in my life but no one can equal up to what Jared’s personality was,” Conway said. “This world lost a great person.”
Staying in touch with his clients was nothing new — or surprising — about Maddox, as he treated Firehouse 9 Farms as more than just a business.
"He just liked giving back and taking care of the folks around him and his family, and he's gonna be greatly missed," Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb told CBS19.
He said all the community can do now is pray for healing.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Gilmer with burial to follow at Glade Creek Cemetery, according to Oroley Funeral Home.