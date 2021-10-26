With a weather forecast showing a 100% chance of precipitation, the UIL has changed Wednesday's second day of the UIL State Military Marching Band Contest at Pirate Stadium.
The Class 3A and 5A/6A competitions will still go on, but later in the day to allow for the expected front to pass through East Texas.
“We’ve got a really strong cold front that’s going to be coming down ... We’re pretty confident that all areas will get some rain,” said Brad Bryant, the National Weather Service Shreveport's science and operations officer.
Wednesday's revised schedule
WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE
CLASS 3A
- 3 p.m.: DeKalb
- 3:15 p.m.: Diboll
- 3:30 p.m.: Buna
- 3:45 p.m.: West Rusk
- 4 p.m.: Troup
- 4:15 p.m.: Break
- 4:30 p.m.: New Diana
- 4:45 p.m.: Ore City
- 5 p.m.: Harleton
- 5:15 p.m.: New Boston
- 5:30 p.m.: White Oak
- 5:45 p.m.: Drum Major Retreat / Announcement of Finalists
CLASS 5A/6A
- 7 p.m.: Ennis
- 7:15 p.m.: Kingwood
- 7:30 p.m.: Nacogdoches
- 7:45 p.m.: Hallsville
- 8 p.m.: Lufkin
- 8:15 p.m.: Jacksonville
- 8:30 p.m.: Break
- 8:45 p.m.: Longview
- 9 p.m.: Whitehouse
- 9:15 p.m.: Huntsville
- 9:30 p.m.: Cleveland
- 9:45 p.m.: Atascocita
- 10 p.m.: Drum Major Retreat / Announcement of Finalists