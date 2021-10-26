Big Green Marching Machine
Longview High School's Big Green Marching Machine performs during Friday's October 15, 2021 game against Sherman. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

 Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

With a weather forecast showing a 100% chance of precipitation, the UIL has changed Wednesday's second day of the UIL State Military Marching Band Contest at Pirate Stadium.

The Class 3A and 5A/6A competitions will still go on, but later in the day to allow for the expected front to pass through East Texas.

“We’ve got a really strong cold front that’s going to be coming down ... We’re pretty confident that all areas will get some rain,” said Brad Bryant, the National Weather Service Shreveport's science and operations officer.

Wednesday's revised schedule 

CLASS 3A

  • 3 p.m.:  DeKalb
  • 3:15 p.m.: Diboll
  • 3:30 p.m.: Buna
  • 3:45 p.m.: West Rusk
  • 4 p.m.: Troup
  • 4:15 p.m.: Break
  • 4:30 p.m.: New Diana
  • 4:45 p.m.: Ore City
  • 5 p.m.: Harleton
  • 5:15 p.m.: New Boston
  • 5:30 p.m.: White Oak
  • 5:45 p.m.: Drum Major Retreat / Announcement of Finalists

CLASS 5A/6A

  • 7 p.m.: Ennis
  • 7:15 p.m.: Kingwood
  • 7:30 p.m.: Nacogdoches
  • 7:45 p.m.: Hallsville
  • 8 p.m.: Lufkin
  • 8:15 p.m.: Jacksonville
  • 8:30 p.m.: Break
  • 8:45 p.m.: Longview
  • 9 p.m.: Whitehouse
  • 9:15 p.m.: Huntsville
  • 9:30 p.m.: Cleveland
  • 9:45 p.m.: Atascocita
  • 10 p.m.: Drum Major Retreat / Announcement of Finalists

