A small crowd consisting of Thrive board members and Longview Chamber of Commerce representatives gathered Tuesday to celebrate the recent rebranding of Longview’s Thrive360 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“Since 2015 we have been known as Thrive360, and we now have a new logo and a new name, Thrive,” Director Clent Holmes said. “This is an effort for us to be as impactful to the community as possible.”
On Feb. 1, 2020, One Hope Presbyterian Church acquired the campus where Thrive360 previously operated and entered into a partnership with the now-relaunched and rebranded Thrive.
“In the past we have done a lot of different things. We held teen conferences, intramural leagues, and it has caused a little confusion and a lack of clarity about who we are and what we do,” Holmes said. “In this effort, we are trying to be very clear and specific as to what our mission is, to transform the lives of teens, who our target is, middle school aged teens, and what our goal is — teen character development.”
Leading Thrive into the future and guiding the organization in this new direction is a fresh group of executive board members consisting of Vance Freeman, Eric Love, Kelly Liebengood along with governing board members Elizabeth Ross, NaTusha Howard, Candice Bullard, Julie Woods, LaDarian Brown and Jeff Manning.
Thrive is a nonprofit organization with programming from a faith-based, Christian context. It is located at 600 W. Garfield Dr. in Longview.