Jacob Rollins, 10, grabbed his paintbrush with one hand and used his other to pull back the bristles and splatter white paint onto a rock. He seemed confident in the technique and revealed his brother had taught it to him.
Nearby, Josh Rollins, 12, confirmed he taught the trick to his younger brother and was utilizing it himself for the rock he was painting.
"I'm gonna paint it red...and then put 'be kind' on it," Josh said before returning to his work.
The brothers were just two of numerous children in attendance Monday at a rock garden activity at Thrive Longview.
Thrive Longview is a nonprofit organization that teaches middle school-age students about character development, healthy living and community through a faith-based context, according to the organization.
The event was part of the City of Longview Parks and Recreation Department's month of events in celebration of National Park and Recreation Month. Throughout July the department is set to host an event every day, excluding Sundays. This year’s theme is “Where Community Grows” which is meant to highlight the impact parks systems have on its communities, said Recreation Supervisor Marina Garcia.
Garcia explained the purpose of the activity was to introduce Thrive and its students to the Kindness Rocks Garden, a project started by the Parks department two months ago, she said. The rock garden at Rotary Park at 500 Baylor Dr. is meant to spread cheer and kindness to residents in the community by allowing people to view a rock, take one home or leave one behind, she said.
"We’ve had multiple rock painting sessions so far with different organizations and basically what they’re doing is leaving something that’s motivational, inspirational or just something that’s true to them and so when people walk past the garden they can either read it for inspiration, for motivation or they can take one if they’d like," she explained. "We do just ask that they bring one back."
Roughly 350 rocks are currently out at the park and the department's goal is to reach 10,000, she said.
Tables lines with garbage bags filled two rooms at the nonprofit, which were topped with disposable palettes, acrylic paints, brushes, water, and the many rocks set to be painted. As students filled the rooms, Garcia explained the purpose of the rocks and the garden and the impact the students would be having on the community by contributing to the project.
Some children like Josh and Jacob went with abstract designs, while others chose to create patterns and textures on the rocks. Garcia showed pictures of some of the rocks already at the park as inspiration for the students. Many ended up being excited by a "Minions" painted rock and decided to recreate the character in their own styles.
Brian Levy, 12, was busy painting the surface of his rock green and said he was still determining what to paint on the sides.
"I'm just gonna try something, I'm gonna make the sides creative," Brian said as he decided which paint to dip into next.
For a full list of Parks month activities visit https://tinyurl.com/2aajnkey