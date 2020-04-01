April 1, 1947: The greatest turnout in the history of city elections resulted in the reelection of F.C. Person, the only candidate for city commissioner endorsed by the Longview Daily News in a hotly contested race. The campaign turned on the need for progressive city government and officials who would be “responsive to the voice of the people.”April 1, 1952: Work on a $1 million Fedway Department Store began with demolition of buildings on the site in the 100 block of West Tyler Street. The store, one of five being built in Texas, was to include 60,000 square feet, be completely air conditioned and have escalators.