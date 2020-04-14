April 14, 1942: Floodwaters on the Sabine River reached a 28-year record height of 32.2 feet and were still rising to a crest expected later in the day. Hundreds in Gladewater and the Longview area were chased from their homes, and workmen along the Longview-Kilgore highway rescued a number of marooned cattle.April 14, 1954: A Resistol hat plant to be built in Longview would represent nearly twice the investment originally envisioned, President Harry C. Rolnick announced. Original plans called for a $600,000 plant, but the project set to start in about 10 days would cost $1.25 million.