April 3, 1940: The Missouri Pacific Freight Transportation Co. opened a terminal in the city. Three or four large trucks were to maintain daily schedules between Longview, Palestine and intermediate points. Supervisor W.N. Slack said the terminal would mean more rapid freight service, especially to Houston.April 3, 1971: John W. Harrison Jr. won a three-way race for a vacant seat on the Longview ISD school board. He was elected in a race that drew more than 3,500 voters to the polls. For other board seats, district voters picked Ray Hengst and Milton Cammack.