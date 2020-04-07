April 7, 1939: The Longview Caddo Lake Committee began raising funds toward a $2,500 quota for improvement of the lake. The money was going to a fund to leverage an $85,000 WPA grant to generally improve fishing. Sportsmen in a number of area towns were working to raise $10,000.
April 7, 1982: The police association sued the city over forced overtime and alleged breach of state law regarding vacations. It also announced plans for a new grievance procedure for all city employees to be presented to the City Council. The association said the overtime was not related to emergencies.