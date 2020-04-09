April 9, 1971: LeTourneau College President Harry T. Hardwick announced the institution had received its second important accreditation within five months, with the Association of Texas Colleges and Universities. It was previously accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
April 9, 1981: A new group of Pine Tree ISD patrons asked board members to accept their input in selecting a new superintendent. The Concerned Citizens for Quality Education questioned buying out the previous superintendent’s contract, and, in a newspaper ad, urged readers to “ask your school board members why.”
April 9, 1987: City Council members added two smoking limitation proposals to the agenda for their next meeting. One would require restaurants to have designated non-smoking areas, with some shared areas required to be non-smoking. Smaller establishments would have an outright ban on smoking.