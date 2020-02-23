Feb. 23, 1939: Nearly 100 parents and schoolchildren turned out for a meeting at the Campus Ward School to plan organization of a Boy Scout Cub pack. An explanation of the program was given by Harry Hyams and his Kiwanis Club committee, which is organizing cub packs in Longview.
Feb. 23, 1940: A Marshall woman bought the first ticket sold in Longview’s new $200,000 union railway station as it opened for business. The ticket was for a trip to Marshall on Texas & Pacific No. 6, which left the new station at 11:45 a.m.