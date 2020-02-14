Feb. 14, 1956: The school board reelected its nine white and five colored principals at a meeting conducted in the afternoon because of three service club banquets in the evening. Among those reelected was T.G. Field of the high school and Lavert Everhart of the negro high school.
Feb. 14, 1964: Exploratory talks toward long-range water supplies for the city were resumed after a lapse of three years. A special meeting of the City Commission and Northeast Texas Municipal Water District got the discussion going. Discussions focused on quantity and cost of water.
Feb. 14, 1990: City environmental health crews cleared brush and small trees from alleys in the Stamper Park neighborhood, part of an effort to wipe out havens for drug trade. It was part of a public-private effort to revitalize the neighborhood south of City Hall.