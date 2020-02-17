Feb. 17, 1943: With the motto “Food for Freedom,” the Longview Chamber of Commerce, supported by practically every civic organization in town, launched a citywide Victory Garden contest. The purpose, organizers said, was to grow food on every available square foot of ground in the city.Feb. 17, 1955: More than 40 amateur and professional acts from across East Texas auditioned at the Longview Community Center auditorium for a spot on the Horace Heidt show, which was set for Feb. 28. The event was sponsored by the Longview Junior Chamber of Commerce.
Feb. 17, 1966: Plans for construction of a $1 million apartment complex were announced. To be called Whispering Pines, the 120-unit project was going up in the 1100 block of South High Street, covering the entire block between Tracy and Garfield streets and from South High to Whitaker Street.