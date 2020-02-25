Feb. 25, 1956: Southwestern Gas and Electric Co. said a new 75,000-kilowatt generating unit at Lake Cherokee was set to begin operations. It operated at about half-load pending delivery of transformers, which were delayed. When in full operation with other units already in place, Knox Lee would be the largest plant in Southwestern’s system.
Feb. 25, 1976: The Census Statistical Area Committee had an organizational meeting at the new Longview Municipal Building. The group’s purpose was to develop census tracts for Gregg and Harrison counties, which were designated the Longview Standard Metropolitan Statistical Area in 1975.
Feb. 25, 1997: Texas officials were trying to work out a deal to keep Amtrak’s Texas Eagle operating beyond a scheduled May 11 shutdown, the transportation commissioner said. A loan deal being pursued through the Legislature would front Amtrak $5.6 million to keep the Eagle operating.Feb. 25, 1997: After a series of tie votes, the City Council voted to solicit the University of Texas at Tyler over Stephen F. Austin State University to operate an upper-level university center in Longview. UT Tyler supporter Neal Garland sweetened the deal with a $1.6 million donation.