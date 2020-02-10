Feb. 10, 1952: A strike vote began among 400 East Texas members of the Oil Workers International Union (CIO). The vote was ordered by the union’s international office in Denver.
Feb. 10, 1955: Dr. Sloan Gentry, pastor of First Christian Church, urged passage of a Gregg County hospital bond issue set for a Feb. 12 vote. “We cannot take this election lightly,” he said. “We must rally our humanitarian forces and have 100 percent support.”
Feb. 10, 1965: The City Council calls for a $6.65 million bond issue to finance water and streets improvements called for in a master plan; $5.515 million would go for water system expansion while $1.15 million would pay for streets.