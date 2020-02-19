Feb. 19, 1950: The new Pinewood School, located in the Pinewood Park addition in South Longview, had a Sunday afternoon open house after its first week in operation. It had opened Monday with 225 students and eight teachers, relieving crowding in other ward schools.
Feb. 19, 1951: A lawsuit was filed against the city of Longview seeking a court order to force it to call an election to determine whether city commissioners should be elected by zones.
Feb. 19, 1965: The Texas Highway Department awarded a contract for the third section of I-20 in Gregg County, the interstate’s most expensive stretch in the state. The $5.12 million contract was for a 6.4 mile route across the Sabine River south and west of Longview.
Feb. 19, 1979: The Good Shepherd Hospital Development Fund, in the midst of a community drive to raise $1 million toward a $13 million expansion project, received $100,000 from Texas Eastman Co. A five-story tower was already under construction to house emergency and other facilities.