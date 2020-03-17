March 17, 1936: A proposal to issue $100,000 in bonds to construct a centrally located county airport was voted down. It was strongly opposed by voters in Kilgore and Liberty City, where it drew 960 votes in favor and 1,731 against. Longview voters favored it 723 to 212.
March 17, 1942: Telegrams demanding all-out production at home to back America’s fighting forces in the field — specifically repeal of the 40-hour labor law and strike ability — were dispatched to President Roosevelt and representatives in Congress by the Longview Chamber of Commerce.