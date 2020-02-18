Feb. 18, 1942: Longview Superintendent H.L. Foster appealed to parents to get their children to school on time in light of new War Time that saw classes starting 30 minutes earlier. The shift led to a large increase in the number of tardy students, complicating the start of schoolwork.
Feb. 18, 1953: Three Longview residents became American citizens when a federal district judge in Tyler granted them final citizenship papers. The newest citizens included two housewives, one a native of France and the other a Scot, and a Scottish research consultant.Feb. 18, 1961: LeTourneau Technical Institute was to be opened to women in fall of 1963 under a 10-year expansion plan announced by Dr. Allan Tyler, dean of the school. It also called for starting a four-year school of liberal arts and sciences in fall of 1961.