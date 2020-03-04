March 4, 1972: A $2.2 million school improvement bond issue received overwhelming approval from voters in Pine Tree ISD. Of the nearly 2-to-1 margin, Superintendent Mark H. Hitt said, “This is an expression of people who have always indicated interest in quality schools.”
March 4, 1989: Inmate Zack Brown Jr. was recaptured four days after he escaped from the Gregg County Jail. He was nabbed in the Carthage home of a relative, where he was hiding in a closet. He’d gotten loose by battering a hole through the wall of his cell.