Feb. 11, 1939: A Works Progress Administration sanitary sewer project was to be suspended so crews could focus on a new $75,000 water works project, said City Manager Bill N. Taylor. The sanitary and storm sewer projects employed about 65 men.Feb. 11, 1956: The Longview Lobo band, 75 members strong, appeared in the Mystic Knights of Adonis parade of the New Orleans Mardi Gras. The trip was made possible by the Longview Band Boosters club, which had raised money through various projects throughout the year.