March 23, 1947: Baptist ministers arrived in Longview and East Texas to launch a series of simultaneous revival services in 33 churches. In Longview, the list included First Baptist, Mobberly Avenue and Texas Avenue churches. Others were in Kilgore, Gladewater and three adjoining counties.
March 23, 1972: More than 500 Rotarians were expected in Longview for the annual conference of Rotary District 581. Held at the Contessa Inn, the conference was addressed by Rotary International Vice President Dr. Carlos Canseca of Monterrey, Mexico, and U.S. Sen. John Tower.