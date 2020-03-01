March 1, 1947: The new $5 million plant of R.G. LeTourneau Inc. was reported in production and sending its finished products to markets around the world. The announcement came on the first anniversary of the corporation’s decision to locate its plant in Longview. Payroll was at $1.35 million.
March 1, 1952: Seven candidates were in the race for two posts on the Longview City Commission as the filing deadline passed at midnight. The field included Lola S. Park, a chiropractor’s wife who was the first woman in the city’s history to seek a commission post.
March 1, 1967: Longview’s industrial growth and progressive spirit drew praise from a 48-member delegation representing Shreveport business, industrial and financial leaders. They were in the city on the first leg of a two-day, three-city industrial tour that went next to Dallas and Fort Worth.
March 1, 1973: The Texas Highway Commission said it would study a request for dual designation and four-laning of the proposed East Texas Parkway from Oklahoma to the Gulf Coast. The route was U.S. 259 to Longview, Texas 159 to Carthage, U.S. 50 to Tenaha and U.S. 96 to the coast.