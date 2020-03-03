March 3, 1950: Longview oilman Paul H. Pewitt offered $100,000 and 100 acres of land for a modern school and experimental farm to serve both the Omaha and Naples school districts. His only stipulation was that the districts be merged. A consolidation election was called for March 21.
March 3, 1978: Calling it “a dream of mine for 31 years,” Police Chief Roy Stone led the dedication of a new $1.5 million, 28,000-square-foot police and courts building. He thanked the public for supporting the 1975 bond issue that paid for it and other work in the city.
March 3, 2011: The Balloon Federation of America announced Gregg County was selected to host the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship beginning in 2012 and continuing through 2014. “This is the Super Bowl,” said Richard Lazarus, chairman of the 2011 Great Texas Balloon Race.