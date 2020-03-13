March 13, 1951: Trial began on a lawsuit seeking to force the city to let voters decide if they wanted to elect commissioners by districts. The change sought would divide the city into four wards, with each represented by one commissioner, and a fifth to be elected at large.
March 13, 1968: The price of Longview Lobos football was going up after district trustees approved a new ticket price plan. Season reserved-seat tickets went to $1.50 each from $1.25, or to a total of $7.50 for the five-game home season. Single game tickets went to $1.75 from $1.50.
March 13, 1998: Candidates in a Gregg County Pct. 4 commission race said mail-ballot fraud was likely to continue until those behind it are caught and “taught a lesson.” “It is well known voter fraud has been going on for at least nine years,” said former candidate Wilton Fair.