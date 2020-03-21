March 21, 1958: Five thousand public school teachers from a 29-county area of East Texas arrived in Longview for the general sessions and workshops of the District VIII Texas State Teachers Association. Pine Tree Superintendent James T. Ogg, president of the district association, presided.
March 21, 1963: Longview bank deposits jumped by $2.5 million in the previous year, according to a report from the Comptroller of the Currency. Combined deposits at Longview National, First National, Longview Bank and Trust and East Texas bank were $59.34 million, up from $56.82 million a year earlier.