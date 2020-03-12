March 12, 1951: Construction work began on a new 20,000-square-foot building to house laboratory facilities of the U.S. Air Force’s school to be operated by LeTourneau Technical Institute. Existing buildings were being used by Air Force personnel for classrooms, barracks and mess and recreation halls.
March 12, 1951: Thousands of East Texans attended the opening of the new 15,000-square-foot Safeway Supermarket at South Green and Avalon streets. The News and Journal called the modern store “one of the most graphic indications of Longview’s growth.”
March 12, 1963: Fire of undetermined origin destroyed the old part of the Galilee Negro High School in Hallsville. Replacement costs were estimated to be $150,000, with the loss partially covered by insurance. The blaze consumed six classrooms and the gymnasium.
March 12, 1970: A year of special study of water problems and future needs by the Texas Water Resources Study Committee was begun in Mount Pleasant with state Rep. John Allen of Longview as chairman. The goal was recommendations to be presented to the Legislature in 1971.