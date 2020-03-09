March 9, 1948: A crowd that overflowed the council chambers turned out for a public hearing on the city’s $729,861 budget, which was adopted. It set priorities on street work and envisioned a bond issue to expand the city’s water supply.March 9, 1966: Test runs of several hundred barrels at the $15 million Jos. Schlitz Brewing Co. plant were completed. Shipments of beer in aluminum kegs were set to begin in April and production of can and bottle beer would start in May. The plant employed about 275 people.
March 9, 1989: Council members unanimously approved consolidation of the Longview Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, keeping paramedics in separate vehicles to answer calls. The plan incorporated a tiered response system aiming to get paramedics back in service quickly when not needed as paramedics.