March 24, 1948: County Judge Earl Sharp met with Harrison County officials regarding plans for a four-lane superhighway linking Gregg and Harrison counties. The proposed divided roadway would replace the outdated portion of U.S. 80 that linked the two counties.
March 24, 1973: Ground was broken at LeTourneau College for the R.G. LeTourneau Memorial & Student Center. It was financed by a $650,000 grant from the LeTourneau Foundation and a $100,000 pledge from alumni. The three-story structure was to house mementos of college founder R.G. LeTourneau, student functions and offices.March 24, 1999: Area university presidents addressed what Kilgore College President Bill Holda called the “misplaced expectations” that the UT Tyler Longview University Center would be a shared university center. That was despite a City Council resolution in 1997 that said it would be exactly that.