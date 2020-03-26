March 26, 1980: A parade of Spring Hill residents, some quoting the Declaration of Independence, turned out to let the Longview City Council know why they were opposed to their proposed annexation. When the hearing was closed after more than two hours, a Spring Hill attorney threatened to sue.
March 26, 2004: Toll roads were coming to the Longview area as the state highway department shifted gears in response to a new law giving more control to local entities, the district engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation said. The outer loop around Tyler would be the first, he said.