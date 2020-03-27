March 27, 1959: A resolution urging the Legislature to adopt a broad-based flat tax imposed on earnings, salaries and wages without exemptions. The proposal was urged in lieu of a sales tax, as was being proposed in the Legislature.
March 27, 1997: New Longview Police Chief LeRoy Hamilton announced plans to eliminate the job he had been promoted from and two other vacant supervisory positions to put more officers in the field and dispatch center. Hamilton took over after the resignation of Chief Johnny Upton.March 27, 2014: An overflow crowd at City Hall to comment on the cancellation of Ted Nugent as headliner for the city’s July 4 celebration included calls for the resignation of the mayor and city manager, and firing of the employees responsible for the plans to hire the rocker.