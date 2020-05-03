May 3, 1959: Lake Cherokee had risen five feet by late morning from the previous day’s level after a deluge of more than 8 inches of rain. Damage to flooded homes, washed-out bridges, ruined boathouses, swamped boats and other property was estimated at more than $2 million.
May 3, 1991: Residents were being rescued from flooded cars and homes after more than nine inches of rain fell over seven hours. About 200 homes and 50 businesses were flooded, with damages estimated at $2.14 million. A dozen streets were closed and federal disaster aid was being sought.