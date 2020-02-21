Feb. 21, 1936: A March 17 election was set to decide whether a $100,000 airport would be built in Gregg County. Unexplained was Kilgore’s last-minute action for a fight on the election after initially appearing before the Commissioners Court in support of the plan.
Feb. 21, 1939: A celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Knights of Pythias order was observed in a special program of the Longview chapter, which was founded in 1881. Weylon C. Frazier of Waco, grand chancellor of Texas, gave the principal address. Members of lodges in Tyler and Marshall were invited.
Feb. 21, 1978: A site for a proposed office building to house Department of Public Safety operations was being sought in Longview, the DPS director said while in Gilmer to finalize purchase for a similar site there. Both would include space for troopers, drivers license operations and other functions.