Feb. 6, 1933: Texas Airways of Dallas signed a contract with L.H. Pitkin, owner of the Longview airport, to give daily airplane passenger service from Longview to Tyler and Dallas. If traffic warranted, two planes daily were to operate from Longview.
Feb. 6, 1940: The Rev. J.E. Montgomery of First Christian Church was notified he was appointed to the state board of trustees of the Christian Endeavor Society. He joined Longviewites Miss Gladys Crews and Mrs. O.G. Knight in governance of the organization.
Feb. 6, 1961: Some 750 workers began returning to production lines at Lone Star Steel Co. after various periods of layoff. Open hearth furnaces restarted first, with rolling mills to open the next day. The No. 2 pipe mill was to restart a week later.
Feb. 6, 2014: Bates Container announced plans to expand with construction of a 110,000-square-foot, $6.3 million facility in the coming year. The Longview Economic Development Corp. gave the company 19 acres in Longview Business Park for the expansion, which was to add 15 full-time jobs.