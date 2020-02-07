Feb. 7, 1933: Greggton was announced as the name of the new post office serving the Willow Springs area 3 miles west of Longview. The name was chosen because another post office already was operating as Willow Springs in South Texas. The office was to be temporarily located in the Laird Hotel, but move to the Rodden Building when completed.
Feb. 7, 1949: By a convincing majority of nearly four to one, Longview ISD voters approved a bond issue of $125,000 for construction of a new elementary school in the Pine Wood Park addition of South Longview. Construction was expected to begin within 45 days.
Feb. 7, 1977: City commissioners broached the idea of purchasing land off Cotton Street for a future civic center, and discussed ways of receiving public comment on the project. Two tracts totaling nearly 60 acres just east of the Lake Lomond Road intersection were being considered.