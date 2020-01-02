Jan. 2, 1941: Earl Roberts Sr. is sworn in as judge of the 124th District Court.
Jan. 2, 1942: Word is received that Homer Lee Preston, son of sheriff’s deputy G.B. Preston, was killed in the Battle of the Philippines. Another Longview family was rejoicing: With Billy Bennett Jones missing and feared killed during the Dec. 7 attacks on Pearl Harbor, his mother got word he was alive. The Daily News reported she was the “happiest mother in Longview.”
Jan. 2, 2004: It's reported the Texas attorney general is suing the Globe Inn, seeking to force the motel Longview police say is a haven for a crime, to either clean up or close down.