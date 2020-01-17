Jan. 17, 1930: The menu for the Woman’s Chamber of Commerce banquet was composed exclusively of Gregg County products. Food was prepared by the county’s home demonstration clubs.
Jan. 17, 1948: Plans for furnishing and equipping the new $800,000 Gregg Memorial Hospital addition were discussed by a committee appointed by County Judge Earl Sharp. Recommendations were expected in about a month to be turned over to the hospital board of managers.
Jan. 17, 1959: Members of the Northeast Texas Bar Association voted unanimously against proposed relocation of the 6th Court of Civil Appeals to Longview from Texarkana. In anticipation of the possibility, the Gregg County Courthouse annex had been designed with space for the court if it were to move.Jan. 17, 2001: Dana Corp. agreed to terms to begin construction of a 211,000-square-foot plant in the Longview Business Park. Longview Economic Development Corp. President Bill Stoudt said the plant was expected to create 450 permanent jobs.