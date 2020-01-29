Jan. 29, 1981: Larry Starr was appointed the first judge of the newly created Gregg County Court at Law. The appointment had become a controversy between County Judge Henry Atkinson and District Attorney Rob Foster, but was settled with an opinion from the attorney general’s office that the court must be created.
Jan. 29, 2004: The city celebrated the 20th anniversary of Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. The facility had been built debt-free as a joint project of the city and Longview Chamber of Commerce. It was funded with money from the hotel occupancy tax and personal contributions.
Jan. 29, 2014: The board of the T-Bone Walker Blues Fest decided to move the annual event to Longview from its longtime home in Linden. It began planning for the first show in the city in September.