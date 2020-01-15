Jan. 15, 1938: Judge E.M. Bramlette announced his candidacy for the District 2 seat in the Texas Senate to represent Gregg, Rusk, Harrison and Panola counties. Bramlette served as county judge from 1916 to 1920 and was city attorney for 11 years.
Jan. 15. 1962: Five Longview schools were back to near-normal operation after broken water lines were repaired, Superintendent Charles F. Mathews reported. The lines broke during near-zero cold and heavy snow the week before.
Jan. 15, 1981: Tonkawa Gas Processing Co. completed a $6.5 million natural gas processing plant in the Longview Industrial District north of the Gregg County Airport. The plant was to be fully operational within a month, employing nine people on site with 145 involved in gas gathering.
Jan. 15, 1981: Southwestern Electric Power Co. signed a lignite mining contract for fuel for the Henry W. Pirkey Power Plant near Hallsville. The Sabine Mining Co. was to develop and construct the mine, expected to be operational for about 25 years.