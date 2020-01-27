Jan. 27, 1927: A successful season for the Longview baseball club of the East Texas League was promised after “an enthusiastic meeting” of baseball fans. Bert Bivins was elected president for the coming year, while Oliver Daniels was picked vice president and John R. Hoffman as secretary.
Jan. 27, 1933: The city police force, city attorney, city manager and police commissioner met to work on closer cooperation in dealing with the criminal element in Longview. No action was taken, but it was evident numerous practices should be placed in force, said Police Chief Sid Henderson.
Jan. 27, 1938: Flood waters of the badly swollen Sabine River threatened nearly 1,000 oil wells in the East Texas field, as well as the safety of many lowlands families. Flood waters were rising at the banks of the city water plant southwest of Longview.
Jan. 27, 1953: R.G. LeTourneau returned to Longview from Liberia highly optimistic over progress of his educational and development program being carried out on the West African coast. He returned almost exactly a month after departure.
Jan. 27, 1959: Patients began occupying rooms on the top floor of the $1.1 million new addition of Gregg Memorial Hospital. Use of the third floor facilities was to enable additional remodeling work to proceed in the older part of the hospital.Jan. 27, 1984: Longview police Sgt. Randy Davis, 28, was shot and killed during a narcotics investigation at the Globetrotter Motel on Marshall Avenue. James Charles Billups, 46, of Dallas was arrested and held on a charge of capital murder. He was held under bond of $1 million.
Jan. 27, 1991: Longview firefighters battled a late-night blaze that burned an antique store in one of downtown’s oldest buildings. Longview police officers spotted thick smoke from the back Stewart’s Antiques, 111 W. Tyler St. Other businesses suffered smoke and water damage.